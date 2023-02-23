BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Matt Dentlinger’s 16 points helped South Dakota State defeat UMKC 73-50 on Thursday night.

Dentlinger shot 7 of 9 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line for the Jackrabbits (18-11, 13-4 Summit League). Zeke Mayo scored 13 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Alex Arians shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Jackrabbits extended their winning streak to seven games.

Rayquawndis Mitchell led the way for the Kangaroos (11-19, 7-10) with 13 points and two steals. UMKC also got 10 points from Tyler Andrews. Babacar Diallo also had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. South Dakota State hosts Oral Roberts while UMKC visits South Dakota.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.