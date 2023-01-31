OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Rayj Dennis had 29 points in Toledo’s 81-78 victory against Miami (OH) on Tuesday night.

Dennis added six assists for the Rockets (16-6, 7-2 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Setric Millner Jr. recorded 12 points and was 5 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line. The Rockets picked up their sixth straight win.

Morgan Safford finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the RedHawks (7-15, 1-8). Miami (OH) also got 18 points from Anderson Mirambeaux. In addition, Mekhi Lairy had 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists. The loss was the RedHawks’ sixth straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Toledo hosts Central Michigan while Miami (OH) visits Ohio.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.