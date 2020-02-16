Delph carries Appalachian St. over Georgia Southern 62-57

NCAA Basketball
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Adrian Delph had a career-high 21 points as Appalachian State edged past Georgia Southern 62-57 on Saturday.

Isaac Johnson had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Appalachian State (15-12, 9-7 Sun Belt Conference). O’Showen Williams added 12 points and six assists.

Quan Jackson had 17 points for the Eagles (16-11, 10-6). Isaiah Crawley added 12 points. He also committed seven turnovers. Elijah McCadden had 11 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 74-72 on Jan. 4. Appalachian State matches up against South Alabama at home on Thursday. Georgia Southern takes on Texas State on the road on Thursday.

