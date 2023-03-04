CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Anthony Dell’Orso scored 23 points and buried a jumper with one second left to rally Campbell to a 72-71 victory over Radford on Saturday, sending the Fighting Camels to the Big South Conference Tournament championship game.

Dell’Orso made 7 of 16 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers for seventh-seeded Campbell (16-17), which will play top-seeded UNC Ashville for the title on Sunday with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line. Ricky Clemons sank all five of his shots and scored 13. Jay Pal added 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

DaQuan Smith led the third-seeded Highlanders (19-14) with 22 points. Bryan Antoine added 13 points and two blocks. Josiah Jeffers tallied nine points, four assists and two steals.

Dell’Orso scored 14 second-half points to help the Fighting Camels overcome a 44-37 halftime deficit.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.