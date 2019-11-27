Delaware St. tops College of Saint Elizabeth 90-53

John Crosby scored 17 points as Delaware State ended its season-opening seven-game losing streak, romping past College of Saint Elizabeth 90-53 on Tuesday night.

Omari Peek-Green and Ameer Bennett added 15 points each for the Hornets. Bennett also had 10 rebounds and five steals.

Lance Singh III had 14 points for Delaware State (1-7). Lance Rhoden had 11 points for the Eagles.

Delaware State plays Coastal Carolina at home on Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com