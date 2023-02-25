ELON, N.C. (AP)Jameer Nelson Jr. had 22 points in Delaware’s 70-54 win over Elon on Saturday night.

Nelson added five rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-15, 8-10 Colonial Athletic Association). L.J. Owens shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Christian Ray shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Sean Halloran finished with 15 points for the Phoenix (8-23, 6-12).

Delaware carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as Nelson led the way with 11 points. Delaware outscored Elon in the second half by 13 points, with Nelson scoring a team-high 11 points in the final half.

—

