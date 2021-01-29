Delaire sparks late surge as Stanford beats Arizona 73-64

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)Jaiden Delaire tied his career high with 21 points, 14 in the second half, as Stanford rallied late to defeat Arizona 73-64 on Thursday night.

The win marked Stanford’s first win at the McKale Center – and first sweep of Arizona – since 2008. The Wildcats are now 115-15 at McKale.

Oscar da Silva added 17 points, Michael O’Connell a career-high 14 and Spencer Jones 10 for Stanford (10-5, 6-3 Pacific-12 Conference). Arizona (12-4, 6-4) saw a three-game win streak come to an end and lost for the third time at home this season.

Delaire, Jones and da Saliva combined to score 19 points in Stanford’s 20-8 late-game surge as the Cardinal broke away from Arizona.

Delaire made his last four shots from the field and added a pair of free throws with 45 seconds left to keep Stanford’s lead at seven points.

James Akinjo scored 17 with six assists to pace the Wildcats. Terrell Brown Jr. added 13 points, Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin 10 apiece.

Stanford outscored Arizona 34-14 on points in the paint in a game that was statistically nearly even otherwise.

Mathurin scored six in a 9-0 surge as Arizona grabbed a 51-46 lead at the midpoint of the second half. It matched the Wildcats largest lead of a game where – until the final seconds – they never trailed by more than seven.

Stanford plays next at at Arizona State on Saturday. Arizona is home against Cal on Saturday.

