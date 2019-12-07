DeJesus, Ingram carry UCF past NJIT 78-65

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Ceasar DeJesus had 17 points to lead five Central Florida players in double figures as the Knights topped NJIT 78-65 on Saturday.

Dazon Ingram added 13 points for the Knights (6-2), who have won three straight. Dre Fuller Jr., Collin Smith and Darin Green Jr. scored 11 apiece.

DeJesus made 8 of 10 shots.

Zach Cooks had 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Highlanders (2-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games.

Central Florida takes on Green Bay at home on Tuesday. NJIT faces UMass Lowell at home on Wednesday.

