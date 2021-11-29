Deing scores 27 to carry UTSA over St. Mary’s (TX) 75-65

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Dhieu Deing had 27 points and 11 rebounds as UTSA beat St. Mary’s (TX) 75-65 on Monday night.

Jacob Germany had 18 points for UTSA (5-3). Cedrick Alley Jr. added 12 rebounds.

Caleb Jordan had 17 points for the Rattlers. Mamady Djikine added 15 points and eight rebounds. Kobe Magee had 11 points.

—

—

