RICHMOND, Va. (AP)KeShawn Curry had 13 points as VCU defeated Florida Atlantic 66-46 on Wednesday night.

Jalen DeLoach added nine points for the Rams, who forced a season-high 25 turnovers..

Vince Williams Jr. had eight rebounds for VCU (7-4), which won its fourth straight game. Adrian Baldwin Jr. added nine assists.

Florida Atlantic totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Alijah Martin had 13 points for the Owls (6-5). Johnell Davis added seven rebounds.

Michael Forrest had five points despite heading into the matchup as the Owls’ leading scorer at 16 points per game.

