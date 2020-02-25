Defense shines as Southern U. tops Alabama A&M 64-37

NORMAL, Ala. (AP)Ahsante Shivers scored 16 points with seven rebounds and Southern held Alabama A&M to 37 points on 23.8% shooting en route to a 64-37 win on Monday night.

Both marks represented season bests for the Jaguars.

Damiree Burns scored 10 points with five assists off the bench for the Jaguars (13-15, 10-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who led 40-21 at halftime and held the Bulldogs to a season-low 16 second-half points. Darius Williams had nine rebounds.

Cameron Alford scored 10 pints with nine rebounds for Alabama A&M (7-18, 4-10), which shot 24% from the field (10 of 42). Jalen Johnson added four blocks.

Garrett Hicks, the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (2 of 10).

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Southern defeated Alabama A&M 67-46 on Jan. 27. Southern faces Alcorn State on the road on Saturday. Alabama A&M matches up against Texas Southern on the road on Saturday.

