DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Kris Monroe had 17 points as North Carolina Central defeated Gardner-Webb 72-71 on Wednesday night.

Randy Miller Jr. added 10 points for the Eagles, who forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Dontavius King had 10 points and nine rebounds for North Carolina Central (5-7), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Justin Wright added 10 points.

Jordan Sears had 15 points and six assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-7), who have now lost four games in a row. D’Maurian Williams added 14 points. Lance Terry had 13 points.

Gardner-Webb defeated North Carolina Central 83-58 on Nov. 29.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com