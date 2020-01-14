Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Noem to deliver South Dakota’s State of the State Address

Defense shines as Cornell tops Elmira 70-33

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Cornell held Division III Elmira to 33 points on 24.5% shooting on the way to a 70-33 win on Monday night. Both marks represented season bests for the Big Red.

Riley Voss had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Cornell (3-10), and Josh Warren added 10 points.

Shawn Backus had 13 points for the Soaring Eagles, who had 22 turnovers and were outrebounded 40-30.

Cornell (3-10) takes on Columbia on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.