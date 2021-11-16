Deen leads Troy past Jacksonville State 69-65 in 3OT

TROY, Ala. (AP)Duke Deen had 20 points as Troy edged past Jacksonville State 69-65 in triple overtime on Tuesday night.

Efe Odigie had 18 points and eight rebounds for Troy (2-1). Zay Williams added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Christyon Eugene had six rebounds.

Jalen Finch scored a career-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (1-2). Darian Adams added 19 points and eight rebounds. Demaree King had 12 points.

