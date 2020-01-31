DeBerry leads Purdue Fort Wayne’s 3 parade over N. Dakota

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Marcus DeBerry had a career-high 23 points and Purdue Fort Wayne beat North Dakota 72-68 on Thursday night.

DeBerry made 7 of 8 3-pointers. He’s the first Mastodon to make seven in a game since Mo Evans did it against Division III-member Olivet on Jan. 9, 2017. The Mastodons were 15 of 29 from distance.

Matt Holba scored 14 for Purdue Fort Wayne (10-13, 3-5 Summit League), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Dylan Carl added 10 points.

Carl’s jumper with 11:50 before halftime broke a 9-9 tie, started a 13-3 run and the Mastodons never trailed again.

Marlon Stewart had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (10-13, 4-5). De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 19 points and Filip Rebraca 11.

The two teams split their season series.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.