Deas scores 31 to lead La Salle over Morgan St. 85-68

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Isiah Deas had a career-high 31 points as La Salle topped Morgan State 85-68 on Saturday.

David Beatty had 18 points for La Salle (6-3). Sherif Kenney added nine points and seven rebounds. Christian Ray had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Troy Baxter Jr. had 15 points for the Bears (4-8). Stanley Davis added 14 points. Isaiah Burke had 12 points and six rebounds.

La Salle faces Wagner at home on Wednesday. Morgan State plays Chestnut Hill at home on Monday.

—

—

