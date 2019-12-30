Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Dawson propels South Florida past Florida Atlantic 60-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Ezacuras Dawson III tossed in 18 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:09 left in the game and South Florida held off Florida Atlantic 60-58 on Sunday.

After Michael Forrest’s layup gave Florida Atlantic a 56-49 lead with 4:05 left to play, Dawson took over the game. The sophomore accounted for a 10-0 run all by himself, hitting two 3s, a layup and a jumper to put the Bulls (7-6) up 59-56 with 1:15 left to play and they held on from there.

Reserve B.J. Mack added 10 points for South Florida.

Both teams shot 44% from the floor, but South Florida made 10 of 20 from 3-point range, while the Owls (8-5) hit just 7 of 23 (30%).

Karlis Silins topped FAU with 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.