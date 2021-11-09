Dawes leads Clemson over in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 points and Clemson rallied from a 11-point deficit in the first half to beat in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Dawes, a junior guard who averaged nine points last season, was 7-of-14 shooting from the floor, made 4 of 8 from long range and was one point shy of his career best.

Hunter Tyson, who ended last season with three straight double-digit scoring games, and South Florida transfer David Collins added 14 points apiece for the Tigers.

Tyson scored five points inside the final minute of the first half to pull Clemson within 32-24. The Tigers opened the second with a 19-9 surge, capped by PJ Hall’s dunk, and led 43-41 with 14 minutes to play. Dawes hit a 3-pointer a couple minutes later to spark a 20-4 run.

Brandon Younger and Rayshon Harrison, the reigning Big South Conference Freshman of the Year, scored 12 points each for Presbyterian.

The Tigers entered having faced the Blue Hose just three times in the last 10 seasons, but have won ten straight in the series which dates to the 1954-55 season.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25