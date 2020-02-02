Davison leads E. Washington over Sacramento St. 59-54

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Jacob Davison had 23 points as Eastern Washington narrowly defeated Sacramento State 59-54 on Saturday night.

Casson Rouse had 13 points for Eastern Washington (14-6, 7-2 Big Sky Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Mason Peatling added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Kim Aiken Jr. had nine rebounds.

Eastern Washington totaled 32 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Joshua Patton had 11 points for the Hornets (11-8, 4-6). Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa added 10 points. Ethan Esposito had seven rebounds.

Eastern Washington plays Northern Arizona on the road on Monday. Sacramento State takes on Idaho at home on Monday.

