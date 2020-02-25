Davis scores 27 to carry Morgan St. over Delaware St. 90-80

BALTIMORE (AP)Stanley Davis had 27 points and became the 28th player in Morgan State history to score 1,000 career points and the Bears beat Delaware State 90-80 on Monday night.

Malik Miller had 15 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (15-14, 9-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Sherwyn Devonish added 15 points and seven assists and Jamar Brown had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Johquin Wiley scored a season-high 26 points for the Hornets (3-24, 2-11), who have now lost seven straight games. Omari Peek-Green added 17 points and eight rebounds. John Crosby had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Morgan State defeated Delaware State 81-68 on Jan. 4. Morgan State takes on Coppin State at home on Saturday. Delaware State plays Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Saturday.

