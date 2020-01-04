Davis scores 21 to lift Green Bay over UIC 85-71

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Amari Davis had 21 points as Green Bay topped Illinois-Chicago 85-71 on Friday night.

Cody Schwartz had 13 points for Green Bay (7-9, 2-1 Horizon League). JayQuan McCloud added 13 points. PJ Pipes had 12 points for the home team.

Tarkus Ferguson had 19 points for the Flames (6-10, 1-2). Marcus Ottey added 17 points. Jordan Blount had 10 points.

Green Bay faces IUPUI at home on Sunday. Illinois-Chicago plays Milwaukee on the road on Sunday.

