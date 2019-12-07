Davis scores 18 to lift Morgan St. past Longwood 73-65

BALTIMORE (AP)Stanley Davis had 18 points and six rebounds as Morgan State defeated Longwood 73-65 on Saturday to halt a five-game losing streak.

Sherwyn Devonish had 16 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (4-7). Lagio Grantsaan added 13 points. Isaiah Burke had 10 points and six rebounds for the home team.

After Morgan State outscored Longwood 40-32 in the first half, both teams scored 33 in the second as the hosts clinched the victory. The Bears’ 40 points in the first half were a season best for the team.

Jaylon Wilson had 15 points for the Lancers (4-6), who have now lost five games in a row. DeShaun Wade added 13 points.

Morgan State matches up against La Salle on the road next Saturday. Longwood matches up against Stetson on the road next Sunday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com