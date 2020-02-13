Closings
Davis scores 16 to carry Vermont past New Hampshire 74-50

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Ryan Davis came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Vermont to a 74-50 win over New Hampshire on Wednesday night, the Catamounts’ 10th straight victory.

Anthony Lamb had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Vermont (20-6, 10-1 America East Conference). Ben Shungu added 12 points and six rebounds.

New Hampshire totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Sean Sutherlin had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-12, 4-6). Jayden Martinez added 10 points.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats on the season. Vermont defeated New Hampshire 56-43 on Jan. 29. Vermont matches up against Binghamton at home on Saturday. New Hampshire plays Maryland-Baltimore County on the road on Saturday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

