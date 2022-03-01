BANGOR, Maine (AP)Ryan Davis had 16 points and seven rebounds as Vermont defeated Maine 75-56 on Tuesday night.

Aaron Deloney, Ben Shungu and Nick Fiorillo each had 14 points for Vermont (25-5, 17-1 America East Conference), which earned its fifth straight win.

Vukasin Masic had 10 rebounds for the Black Bears (6-23, 3-15).

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears for the season. Vermont defeated Maine 81-68 on Jan. 29.

