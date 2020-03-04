Davis scores 16 to carry Texas-Arlington over Troy 78-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ala. (AP)Radshad Davis registered 16 points as Texas-Arlington beat Troy 78-64 on Tuesday night.

Sam Griffin had 15 points for Texas-Arlington (14-17, 10-10 Sun Belt Conference). David Azore added 13 points. Brian Warren had eight assists.

Charles Norman scored a career-high 24 points for the Trojans (9-22, 5-15), who have lost seven games in a row. Khalyl Waters added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.