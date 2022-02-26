BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Ryan Davis had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as Vermont edged past UMass Lowell 62-61 on Saturday.

Vermont had a 60-56 lead with 45 seconds to go and held on.

Aaron Deloney had 12 points for Vermont (24-5, 16-1 America East Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Ben Shungu added 11 points and six rebounds. Finn Sullivan had three blocks.

Allin Blunt had 19 points for the River Hawks (14-14, 6-10). Everette Hammond added 18 points. Max Brooks had eight rebounds.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the River Hawks this season. Vermont defeated UMass Lowell 78-67 on Feb. 5.

