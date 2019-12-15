Davis lifts California Baptist past Bethune-Cookman 87-68

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)De’jon Davis had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead five California Baptist players in double figures as the Lancers got past Bethune-Cookman 87-68 on Saturday night.

Ferron Flavors Jr. added 15 points for the Lancers. Reed Nottage, Milan Acquaah, and Brandon Boyd each chipped in 12 points. Acquaah also had nine assists and six rebounds for the Lancers.

Isaiah Bailey had 21 points for the Wildcats (5-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Cletrell Pope added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

California Baptist (6-4) plays Southern at home on Wednesday. Bethune-Cookman plays Central Florida on the road on Wednesday.

