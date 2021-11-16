Davis leads Kent State over Oberlin College 84-38

KENT, Ohio (AP)Malique Jacobs and Sincere Carry each scored 14 points, VonCameron Davis tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Kent State beat Oberlin College 84-38 on Tuesday night.

Cli’ron Hornbeak had 10 points for Kent State (1-1).

Dimitrije Radusinovic had 12 points for the Yeomen.

