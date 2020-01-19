Closings
Davis’ 3-pointer gives Navy 68-66 win over Lafayette

NCAA Basketball
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Cam Davis scored 23 points including a 3-pointer with nine seconds left that lifted Navy to a 68-66 victory over Lafayette on Saturday.

Lafayette’s Tyrone Perry was fouled with 2.8 seconds remaining but missed the first first free throw. He missed the second intentionally and got the rebound but wasn’t close on a desperate final shot as he went out of bounds.

Daniel Deaver added 11 points and eight rebounds and John Carter Jr. 10 points for the Midshipmen (10-7, 4-2 Patriot League). Greg Summers also grabbed eight rebounds.

Myles Cherry scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting and had seven rebounds. Leo O’Boyle added 18 points for the Leopards (11-6, 3-3).

Justin Jaworski, who led the Leopards in scoring coming into the matchup with 18 points per game, scored only six (2 of 11).

There were 17 lead changes and eight ties in the game.

Navy plays Boston University on the road on Wednesday. Lafayette faces Army at home on Wednesday.

