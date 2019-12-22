Davidson edges Loyola Chicago 59-56 for third straight win

CHICAGO (AP)Luka Brajkovic made his only two foul shots with eight seconds left and Davidson beat Loyola Chicago 59-56 on Sunday.

Freshman Hyunjung Lee scored a career-high 19 points off the bench shooting 7 of 8 including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Kellan Grady added 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Davidson (6-5).

Jon Axel Gudmundsson broke a 54-all tie with a 3-pointer with a 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining. Tate Hall reduced the deficit by a point with a jump shot with 1:44 to go and neither team scored until Brajkovic’s free throws. Hall missed a 3 attempt to end the game.

Marquise Kennedy scored 16 points off the bench for the Ramblers (8-5). Keith Clemons and Hall each scored 11.

Davidson now has won three straight. The Wildcats travel to Vanderbilt on Dec. 30 before starting Atlantic 10 play on Jan. 5 with road trip to Duquesne.

The Ramblers begin Missouri Valley Conference action on Dec. 30 at Valparaiso.

