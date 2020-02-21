Darling stays hot, Delaware rolls past Northeastern 70-48

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, Del. (AP)Nate Darling hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Delaware romped past Northeastern 70-48 on Wednesday night to reach 20 wins for the eighth time in school history.

Justyn Mutts added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Hens (20-8, 10-5 Colonial Athletic Association), who havewon 10 conference games the first time in six seasons. Ryan Allen added 10 points. Dylan Painter had three blocks.

Darling, coming off a stretch when he averaged 30.3 points (a school record 182 points over six games), had all his points in the first half when Delaware shot 56% and raced to a 43-21 lead. Darling had all the points in an 8-0 run, which turned into a 21-2 romp for a 24-4 lead. Delaware also had a late 9-0 surge.

Jordan Roland had 16 points for the Huskies (13-14, 7-8). Tyson Walker added 10 points. Bolden Brace had six rebounds.

Delaware defeated Northeastern 76-74 on Jan. 25. Delaware plays Hofstra at home on Saturday. Northeastern plays Drexel on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.