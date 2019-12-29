Darling leads Delaware past UNC Wilmington 82-68

NEWARK, Del. (AP)Nate Darling sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Justyn Mutts added 17 points and nine rebounds and Delaware rolled to an 82-68 victory over UNC Wilmington on Saturday night.

Darling had five assists for the Blue Hens (11-3). Kevin Anderson scored 11 points, while Ryan Allen and reserve Dylan Painter added 10 points apiece.

Marten Linssen topped the Seahawks (5-9) with 15 points. Brian Tolefree had 12 points off the bench, while Shykeim Phillips contributed 10 points and four assists.

Delaware shot 53% overall, 52% from 3-point range and made 14 of 15 free throws.

