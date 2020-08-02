Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney are returning to Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson announced they are withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Creighton for their senior seasons.

”Both Damien and Denzel went through the draft process, evaluated the info they received, and felt like it was in their best interest to return,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said Saturday. ”It goes without saying that we’re thrilled to have them back. Experience is key in college basketball and we return some guys that played significant roles a season ago. I’m sure they’re hungry to get back on the playing floor.”

Mahoney averaged 12 points and 3.1 rebounds after becoming eligible in December. He scored in double figures in 14 of 21 games, helping the Bluejays win 16 of those games. Mahoney shot a league-leading 89.8% on free throws in Big East play.

Jefferson averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while starting 29 of 30 games.

”I felt like it was the best thing to do, especially with all that is going on with the coronavirus,” Jefferson said. ”I think it’s the best decision to withdraw my name and keep my eligibility safe.”

Creighton finished 24-7, won a share of the Big East title and was ranked No. 7 in the final Associated Press Top 25.

