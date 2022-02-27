HONOLULU (AP)Bernardo Da Silva had 14 points off the bench to lift Hawaii to a 62-50 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.

JoVon McClanahan had 11 points and six assists for Hawaii (15-9, 11-4 Big West Conference). Junior Madut added 10 points.

Cal State Bakersfield totaled 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Shawn Stith had 12 points for the Roadrunners (7-16, 2-12). Justin Edler-Davis added eight rebounds.

The Rainbow Warriors also defeated Cal State Bakersfield 63-59 on Jan. 20.

