Cyclones star Haliburton out for season with wrist fracture

NCAA Basketball
AMES, Iowa (AP)Iowa State star guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the rest of the season with a fractured left wrist.

Coach Steve Prohm announced Monday that an MRI revealed the fracture. Haliburton was injured late in the first half of the Cyclones’ win over Kansas State on Saturday when he landed on the wrist as he blocked a shot.

”We are disappointed for Tyrese and his family and we are focused on helping him in his recovery,” Prohm said. ”There is no doubt in my mind that Tyrese will face this setback with the same energy and passion that we have all come to appreciate and that he will return from this better than ever.”

Haliburton was the Cyclones’ second-leading scorer at 15.2 points per game. He averaged 5.9 rebounds and a Big 12-leading 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 22 games.

The sophomore is considered a potential lottery pick in the NBA draft this year.

”This comes as a shock to me, my family, my teammates and coaches,” Haliburton said. ”As this season continues, I will try to to be the best teammate possible. I know my brothers will step up and I can’t wait to be there every step of the way.”

