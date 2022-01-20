LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Kamdyn Curfman had 23 points and Honor Huff added 21 points as VMI beat Samford 99-80 on Thursday night.

Trey Bonham had 16 points and eight assists for VMI (11-8, 4-3 Southern Conference). Tanner Mans added 14 points.

Logan Dye had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-7, 1-5). Ques Glover added 18 points and Jaron Rillie had 14 points.

