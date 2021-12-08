JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Michael Cubbage had 15 points and 11 rebounds to carry Saint Francis (N.Y.) to a 71-60 win over Saint Peter’s on Wednesday night, ending the Terriers’ season-opening eight-game losing streak.

Larry Moreno had 18 points for Saint Francis (1-8). Rob Higgins added 13 points. Patrick Emilien had 10 points.

Fousseyni Drame had 10 points and four blocks for the Peacocks (2-5). Daryl Banks III added six rebounds.

