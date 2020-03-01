CS Northridge tops Cal St.-Fullerton 99-92

LOS ANGELES (AP)Lamine Diane and Terrell Gomez scored 27 points apiece as Cal State Northridge topped Cal State Fullerton 99-92 on Saturday night.

Elijah Harkless had 14 points for Cal State Northridge (13-17, 8-6 Big West Conference). Darius Brown II added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Cal State Fullerton scored 59 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jackson Rowe had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Titans (10-19, 5-9). Austen Awosika added 18 points and six assists. Brandon Kamga had 18 points.

The Matadors leveled the season series against the Titans with the win. Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal State Northridge 82-75 on Jan. 25. Cal State Northridge plays UC Irvine on the road on Wednesday. Cal State Fullerton matches up against UC Santa Barbara on the road on Thursday.

