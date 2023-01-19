HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Austin Crowley’s 25 points helped Southern Miss defeat South Alabama 76-72 on Thursday night.

Crowley added five assists for the Golden Eagles (16-4, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Felipe Haase added 18 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 8 for 9 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and five assists. DeAndre Pinckney shot 8 for 16, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.

The Jaguars (8-11, 2-5) were led in scoring by Isaiah Moore, who finished with 22 points and two steals. Kevin Samuel added 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for South Alabama. In addition, Greg Parham had 11 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern Miss hosts James Madison while South Alabama visits Coastal Carolina.

