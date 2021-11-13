Crowl, Wisconsin smash Green Bay after honoring Ryan

MADISON, Wis. (AP)Steven Crowl scored 18 points with seven rebounds and Wisconsin dismantled Green Bay 72-34 on a night in which the program honored former coach Bo Ryan.

Ryan, who retired six years ago, was honored earlier in the day with a spot on the Kohl Center Legends Walk.

Johnny Davis and Brad Davison each scored 15 points for the Badgers, who have won their first two games by an average of 30.5 points.

The Badgers used an 11-0 run – seven from Crowl – for a 23-10 lead with 7:48 before halftime and went to intermission ahead 39-15. The Badgers used their size advantage for a 50-31 edge in rebounds.

UW held the Phoenix to one basket over a stretch of 17 possessions in the first half,

Each team saw 10 players score.

Cem Kirciman and Tutu Majok each scored five points for the Phoenix which shot 12 for 51 (23.5%).

