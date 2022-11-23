PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Ed Croswell had 17 points in Providence’s 71-57 victory against Merrimack on Wednesday night.

Croswell had seven rebounds for the Friars (4-2). Noah Locke scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Bryce Hopkins had 13 points.

Ziggy Reid led the Warriors (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Javon Bennett added 11 points and four steals for Merrimack. Mykel Derring finished with eight points.

Providence led Merrimack 37-26 at the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.