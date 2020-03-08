Crosby lifts Alcorn St. past Texas Southern 90-75

NCAA Basketball
LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Troymain Crosby had 23 points as Alcorn State defeated Texas Southern 90-75 in a regular season finale on Saturday.

Dominic Brewton had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Alcorn State (15-14, 11-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Corey Tillery added 15 points. Maurice Howard had nine assists.

Eden Ewing scored a career-high 24 points and had seven rebounds for the Tigers (15-16, 12-6). Ja’Mare Redus scored a season-high 20 points.

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Alcorn State defeated Texas Southern 95-80 on Jan. 6.

