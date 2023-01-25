OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Baylor Scheierman scored 17 points and Creighton defeated St. John’s 104-76 on Wednesday night.

Scheierman added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Bluejays (12-8, 6-3 Big East Conference). Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 16 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Ryan Nembhard shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, to finish with 16 points, while adding six assists.

AJ Storr led the way for the Red Storm (13-8, 3-7) with 23 points. Joel Soriano added 18 points and nine rebounds for St. John’s. David Jones had 13 points.

Creighton took the lead with 12:18 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 52-39 at halftime, with Kalkbrenner scoring 14 points. Creighton extended its lead to 78-56 during the second half, fueled by a 10-2 scoring run. Nembhard scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

