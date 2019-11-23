Creighton aide Murphy, named in FBI investigation, resigns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Preston Murphy, the Creighton assistant basketball coach who was on paid administrative leave since being named in an FBI investigation into college basketball, has resigned.

Murphy and Creighton announced his resignation Friday night. A statement from Creighton said Murphy would be pursuing other opportunities in basketball.

Murphy’s name had come up last spring in the federal trial of aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins. Murphy allegedly was paid $6,000 in 2017 to steer prospective pros to Dawkins. An undercover FBI agent was in the Las Vegas hotel room where the alleged bribe was paid.

Athletic director Bruce Rasmussen has declined to comment on any aspect of the situation.

