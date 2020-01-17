Closings
Crawley scores 24 points; Georgia Southern beats Troy 82-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ala. (AP)Isaiah Crawley had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Georgia Southern beat Troy 82-66 on Thursday night.

Quan Jackson had 19 points for Georgia Southern (12-7, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference), which has won three straight since snapping a two-game skid. Calvin Wishart added 14 points. Ike Smith had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles.

Nick Stampley had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (7-12, 3-5). Desmond Williams added 14 points. Darian Adams had seven rebounds and six assists.

Georgia Southern faces South Alabama on the road on Saturday. Troy plays Georgia State at home on Saturday.

