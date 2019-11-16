Crawley lifts Georgia Southern over Radford 76-73

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Isaiah Crawley posted 17 points and eight rebounds as Georgia Southern edged past Radford 76-73 on Friday night.

Elijah McCadden had 16 points for Georgia Southern (2-2). Calvin Wishart added 12 points. Ike Smith had 11 points for the home team. McCadden made a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left and Radford’s Carlik Jones missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Jones had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Highlanders (1-2). He also committed seven turnovers. Cle’von Greene added 14 points. Devine Eke had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Georgia Southern faces Mercer at home on Tuesday. Radford matches up against Northwestern on the road on Tuesday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com