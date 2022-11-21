RUSTON, La. (AP)Isaiah Crawford scored 17 points and Louisiana Tech defeated UL Monroe 79-58 on Monday night.

Crawford added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-2). Keaston Willis shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Quandre Bullock recorded 12 points and was 5 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

The Warhawks (2-3) were led by Tyreke Locure, who recorded 18 points, six rebounds and four steals. Devon Hancock added 13 points for UL Monroe. In addition, Jamari Blackmon finished with 10 points and six assists.

Louisiana Tech led UL Monroe 35-25 at the half, with Crawford (eight points) their high scorer before the break. Louisiana Tech outscored UL Monroe in the second half by 11 points, with Crawford scoring a team-high nine points after intermission.

Louisiana Tech plays Wednesday against Alabama A&M on the road, and UL Monroe squares off against Omaha on Friday.

