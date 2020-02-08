Crawford, Ross lead Iona over Quinnipiac 73-52

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)E.J. Crawford had 18 points as Iona rolled past Quinnipiac 73-52 on Friday night.

Isaiah Ross added 16 points for the Gaels, while Dylan van Eyck chipped in 15.

Isaiah Washington had 13 points for Iona (6-12, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Matt Balanc had 14 points for the Bobcats (11-10, 6-5). Jacob Rigoni added 12 points. Rich Kelly had six assists.

Iona plays Fairfield on the road on Sunday. Quinnipiac matches up against Manhattan at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.