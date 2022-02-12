WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Ricky Council IV registered 18 points as Wichita State edged past South Florida 73-69 on Saturday night.

Dexter Dennis had 14 points for Wichita State (13-9, 4-6 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tyson Etienne added 12 points. Craig Porter Jr. had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Caleb Murphy had 15 points for the Bulls (7-16, 2-9). Javon Greene added 13 points and six rebounds. Russel Tchewa had 12 points.

