Cornwall leads Gardner-Webb over SC-Upstate 88-57

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Jaheam Cornwall had 21 points as Gardner-Webb rolled past South Carolina Upstate 88-57 on Saturday.

Nate Johnson had 17 points and six rebounds for Gardner-Webb (9-14, 5-6 Big South Conference). Eric Jamison Jr. added 16 points. Justin Jenkins had 12 points.

The Spartans’ 29.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Gardner-Webb opponent this season.

Everette Hammond had 18 points for the Spartans (10-15, 5-7). Tommy Bruner added 13 points. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Thomas Booker had eight rebounds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. Gardner-Webb defeated South Carolina Upstate 83-67 on Jan. 18. Gardner-Webb plays High Point at home on Monday. South Carolina Upstate matches up against Charleston Southern at home on Monday.

